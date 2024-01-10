If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 5.39 million shares of the APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) were traded, and its beta was 3.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.97, and it changed around -$0.76 or -2.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.11B. APA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.98, offering almost -42.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.98% since then. We note from APA Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.25 million.

APA Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.22. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended APA as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. APA Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

Instantly APA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.90 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.11% year-to-date, but still down -8.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is -2.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.15 day(s).

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

APA Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.56 percent over the past six months and at a -37.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -31.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.13 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect APA Corporation to make $2.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.98 billion and $1.79 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.51%. APA Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -37.07% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -9.20% per year for the next five years.

APA Dividends

APA Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of APA Corporation shares, and 84.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.57%. APA Corporation stock is held by 915 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 13.60% of the shares, which is about 41.72 million shares worth $1.38 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.79% or 23.9 million shares worth $787.98 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 9.56 million shares worth $315.2 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II held roughly 9.09 million shares worth around $299.78 million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.