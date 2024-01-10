iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 0.79 million shares of the iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) were traded, and its beta was 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.30, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.63M. ICCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.70, offering almost -1492.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from iCoreConnect Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

iCoreConnect Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ICCT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. iCoreConnect Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) trade information

Instantly ICCT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6499 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.84% year-to-date, but still up 2.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) is 35.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 77520.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.42%.

ICCT Dividends

iCoreConnect Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.41% of iCoreConnect Inc. shares, and 5.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.10%. iCoreConnect Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Periscope Capital Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.64% of the shares, which is about 0.84 million shares worth $8.88 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with 6.90% or 0.6 million shares worth $6.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Special Opportunities Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $2.12 million, making up 2.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held roughly 98184.0 shares worth around $1.04 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.