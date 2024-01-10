i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.48, and it changed around -$0.05 or -3.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $441.78M. IAUX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.94, offering almost -98.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.54% since then. We note from i-80 Gold Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Instantly IAUX has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6600 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.91% year-to-date, but still down -10.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) is -6.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7 day(s).

i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) estimates and forecasts

i-80 Gold Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.22 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.80%.

IAUX Dividends

i-80 Gold Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 12 and March 18.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.56% of i-80 Gold Corp shares, and 49.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.87%. i-80 Gold Corp stock is held by 168 institutions, with Sprott Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 7.72% of the shares, which is about 23.03 million shares worth $34.08 million.

Orion Resource Partners (usa) Lp, with 7.31% or 21.8 million shares worth $32.26 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 15.92 million shares worth $23.55 million, making up 5.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold held roughly 9.73 million shares worth around $14.4 million, which represents about 3.26% of the total shares outstanding.