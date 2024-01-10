Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 1.53 million shares of the Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.58, and it changed around $1.87 or 3.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.88B. HWM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.53, offering almost 1.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.32% since then. We note from Howmet Aerospace Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Howmet Aerospace Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.52. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended HWM as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Howmet Aerospace Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM) trade information

Instantly HWM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 55.64 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.70% year-to-date, but still up 5.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM) is 4.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).

Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) estimates and forecasts

Howmet Aerospace Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.92 percent over the past six months and at a 27.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.65 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc to make $1.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.51 billion and $1.49 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.10%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc earnings are expected to increase by 27.12% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 21.39% per year for the next five years.

HWM Dividends

Howmet Aerospace Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 12 and February 16. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.31 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 0.31% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.69% of Howmet Aerospace Inc shares, and 91.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.70%. Howmet Aerospace Inc stock is held by 897 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 10.68% of the shares, which is about 43.97 million shares worth $2.44 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.11% or 37.52 million shares worth $2.08 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 12.17 million shares worth $674.35 million, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 9.41 million shares worth around $521.44 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.