How To Invest In Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.54, and it changed around -$0.56 or -5.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.43B. MOR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.51, offering almost -10.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.74% since then. We note from Morphosys AG ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Morphosys AG ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.83. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MOR as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Morphosys AG ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $Altria Group, Inc. for the current quarter.

Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) trade information

Instantly MOR has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.20 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.64% year-to-date, but still down -1.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) is 39.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOR is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $63.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -560.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) estimates and forecasts

Morphosys AG ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.62 percent over the past six months and at a -105.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.32%.

MOR Dividends

Morphosys AG ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Morphosys AG ADR shares, and 10.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.25%. Morphosys AG ADR stock is held by 51 institutions, with T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.67% of the shares, which is about 7.76 million shares worth $57.97 million.

Logos Global Management LP, with 0.88% or 1.2 million shares worth $8.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.23 million shares worth $16.62 million, making up 1.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $11.61 million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.