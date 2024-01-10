H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million shares of the H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.16, and it changed around $0.92 or 2.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.25B. HTHT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.04, offering almost -64.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.17% since then. We note from H World Group Limited ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

H World Group Limited ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.16. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HTHT as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. H World Group Limited ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter.

H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Instantly HTHT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.98 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.83% year-to-date, but still down -4.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) is -6.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HTHT is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $53.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -66.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

H World Group Limited ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.22 percent over the past six months and at a 302.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $751.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 43.30%.

H World Group Limited ADR earnings are expected to increase by 375.55% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 26.05% per year for the next five years.

HTHT Dividends

H World Group Limited ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 25 and March 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.41 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.45. It is important to note, however, that the 1.41% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.02% of H World Group Limited ADR shares, and 50.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.99%. H World Group Limited ADR stock is held by 397 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.52% of the shares, which is about 27.82 million shares worth $1.08 billion.

Schroder Investment Management Group, with 4.47% or 14.58 million shares worth $565.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 24.54 million shares worth $1.18 billion, making up 7.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 2.93 million shares worth around $140.62 million, which represents about 0.90% of the total shares outstanding.