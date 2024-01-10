Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.99, and it changed around $0.07 or 7.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $222.23M. GOSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.06, offering almost -209.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.55% since then. We note from Gossamer Bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Gossamer Bio Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.09. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GOSS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gossamer Bio Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Instantly GOSS has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0300 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.04% year-to-date, but still up 1.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) is -8.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOSS is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1415.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 49.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Gossamer Bio Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.20 percent over the past six months and at a 53.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -92.43%. Gossamer Bio Inc earnings are expected to increase by 54.29% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.20% per year for the next five years.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 19.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.29% of Gossamer Bio Inc shares, and 91.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.52%. Gossamer Bio Inc stock is held by 114 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 6.98% of the shares, which is about 15.73 million shares worth $15.51 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.00% or 11.27 million shares worth $11.11 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 11.0 million shares worth $10.84 million, making up 4.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.83 million shares worth around $7.72 million, which represents about 3.47% of the total shares outstanding.