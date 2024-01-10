Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: KORE)

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) were traded, and its beta was 2.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.91, and it changed around -$0.11 or -10.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.25M. KORE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.56, offering almost -181.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.81% since then. We note from Kore Group Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 180.97K.

Kore Group Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended KORE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kore Group Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) trade information

Instantly KORE has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2899 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.81% year-to-date, but still up 11.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) is 56.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.38 day(s).

Kore Group Holdings Inc (KORE) estimates and forecasts

Kore Group Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.74 percent over the past six months and at a -173.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 68.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $76.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Kore Group Holdings Inc to make $78.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $62.42 million and $64.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.40%.

KORE Dividends

Kore Group Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 16.

Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.98% of Kore Group Holdings Inc shares, and 55.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.32%. Kore Group Holdings Inc stock is held by 46 institutions, with Kim, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.55% of the shares, which is about 10.0 million shares worth $12.2 million.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc., with 1.85% or 1.6 million shares worth $1.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.82 million shares worth $1.0 million, making up 0.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $0.53 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.