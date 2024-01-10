Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR Stocks (NYSE: TEVA)

In the last trading session, 12.52 million shares of the Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.40, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.78B. TEVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.49, offering almost -0.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.81% since then. We note from Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.44 million.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.38. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended TEVA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Instantly TEVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.54 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.20% year-to-date, but still up 6.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) is 14.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TEVA is forecast to be at a low of $34.52 and a high of $52.28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -358.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -202.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.22 percent over the past six months and at a -7.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.01 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR to make $3.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.88 billion and $3.63 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.47%. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR earnings are expected to increase by -8.37% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 1.60% per year for the next five years.

TEVA Dividends

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR shares, and 51.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.24%. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stock is held by 606 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.59% of the shares, which is about 40.29 million shares worth $303.38 million.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd., with 3.01% or 33.7 million shares worth $253.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 6.73 million shares worth $68.62 million, making up 0.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF held roughly 6.19 million shares worth around $60.43 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.