Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Palo Alto Networks Inc Stocks (NASDAQ: PANW)

In today’s recent session, 1.32 million shares of the Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $310.72, and it changed around $10.3 or 3.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $97.97B. PANW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $318.00, offering almost -2.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $132.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.45% since then. We note from Palo Alto Networks Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.05 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.47. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 45 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended PANW as a Hold, whereas 33 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Palo Alto Networks Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $1.3 for the current quarter.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Instantly PANW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 310.44 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.37% year-to-date, but still up 8.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) is 4.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $307.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PANW is forecast to be at a low of $241.00 and a high of $400.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Palo Alto Networks Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.56 percent over the past six months and at a 23.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 36 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.97 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 36 analysts expect Palo Alto Networks Inc to make $2.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024.

Palo Alto Networks Inc earnings are expected to increase by 23.93% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 22.50% per year for the next five years.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 19 and February 23.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.23% of Palo Alto Networks Inc shares, and 88.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.91%. Palo Alto Networks Inc stock is held by 2,250 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 26.91% of the shares, which is about 26.21 million shares worth $6.7 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 22.91% or 22.32 million shares worth $5.7 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 9.54 million shares worth $2.44 billion, making up 9.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 7.2 million shares worth around $1.84 billion, which represents about 7.39% of the total shares outstanding.