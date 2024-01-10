Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Corebridge Financial Inc. Stocks (NYSE: CRBG)

In the last trading session, 3.69 million shares of the Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.56, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.27B. CRBG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.50, offering almost 0.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.01% since then. We note from Corebridge Financial Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.02 million.

Corebridge Financial Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.57. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CRBG as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Corebridge Financial Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) trade information

Instantly CRBG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.57 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.77% year-to-date, but still up 6.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) is 16.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.22 day(s).

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) estimates and forecasts

Corebridge Financial Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.76 percent over the past six months and at a 42.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Corebridge Financial Inc. to make $5.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.34 billion and $5.36 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.40%.

Corebridge Financial Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 41.99% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 16.60% per year for the next five years.

CRBG Dividends

Corebridge Financial Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 11.44 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.69. It is important to note, however, that the 11.44% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.71% of Corebridge Financial Inc. shares, and 36.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.56%. Corebridge Financial Inc. stock is held by 276 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.85% of the shares, which is about 62.65 million shares worth $1.11 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 4.55% or 28.91 million shares worth $510.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 26.57 million shares worth $469.15 million, making up 4.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund held roughly 5.05 million shares worth around $89.14 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.