Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS)

In the last trading session, 7.51 million shares of the Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) were traded, and its beta was 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.60, and it changed around -$0.11 or -0.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.92B. VTRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.40, offering almost -6.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.66% since then. We note from Viatris Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.71 million.

Viatris Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended VTRS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Viatris Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) trade information

Instantly VTRS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.08 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.11% year-to-date, but still up 1.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) is 18.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.03 day(s).

Viatris Inc (VTRS) estimates and forecasts

Viatris Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.17 percent over the past six months and at a -11.31% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.87 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Viatris Inc to make $3.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.87 billion and $3.73 billion respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.60%. Viatris Inc earnings are expected to increase by -11.59% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -2.50% per year for the next five years.

VTRS Dividends

Viatris Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 4.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of Viatris Inc shares, and 80.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.57%. Viatris Inc stock is held by 1,303 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 11.89% of the shares, which is about 142.6 million shares worth $1.65 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.52% or 90.18 million shares worth $1.05 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 37.33 million shares worth $433.06 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 28.82 million shares worth around $334.34 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.