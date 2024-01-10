Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD)

In the last trading session, 4.34 million shares of the Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) were traded, and its beta was 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $68.45, and it changed around -$0.54 or -0.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.56B. TTD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $91.85, offering almost -34.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $42.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.52% since then. We note from Trade Desk Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.18 million.

Trade Desk Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.71. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended TTD as a Hold, whereas 24 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Trade Desk Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

Instantly TTD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 70.08 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.88% year-to-date, but still down -3.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) is -0.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTD is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 56.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Trade Desk Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.22 percent over the past six months and at a 21.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -21.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $581.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Trade Desk Inc to make $451.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $490.74 million and $382.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.47%. Trade Desk Inc earnings are expected to increase by 17.71% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 24.00% per year for the next five years.

TTD Dividends

Trade Desk Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 19.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.93% of Trade Desk Inc shares, and 77.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.57%. Trade Desk Inc stock is held by 1,179 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 10.02% of the shares, which is about 44.69 million shares worth $3.06 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.17% or 40.92 million shares worth $2.8 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 13.88 million shares worth $949.93 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 9.75 million shares worth around $667.12 million, which represents about 2.18% of the total shares outstanding.