Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE)

In the last trading session, 4.45 million shares of the Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) were traded, and its beta was 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.14, and it changed around -$0.46 or -1.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.80B. SE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $88.84, offering almost -132.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.57% since then. We note from Sea Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.77 million.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) trade information

Instantly SE has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.24 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.83% year-to-date, but still down -0.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) is -2.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) estimates and forecasts

Sea Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.48 percent over the past six months and at a 235.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -155.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -413.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.48 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Sea Ltd ADR to make $3.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.45 billion and $3.04 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.60%.

SE Dividends

Sea Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 05 and March 11.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.32% of Sea Ltd ADR shares, and 53.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.70%.

Baillie Gifford and Company and FMR, LLC were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 26.14 million shares worth $996.88 million, making up 4.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, FMR, LLC held roughly 21.69 million shares worth around $827.12 million, which represents about 3.83% of the total shares outstanding.