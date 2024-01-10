Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ: LYEL)

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) were traded, and its beta was -0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.07, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $521.37M. LYEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.97, offering almost -91.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.23% since then. We note from Lyell Immunopharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LYEL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lyell Immunopharma Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $LWEL for the current quarter.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

Instantly LYEL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.20 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.70% year-to-date, but still down -1.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) is 6.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.19 day(s).

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) estimates and forecasts

Lyell Immunopharma Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.13 percent over the past six months and at a -31.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc earnings are expected to increase by -24.05% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -7.90% per year for the next five years.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.58% of Lyell Immunopharma Inc shares, and 69.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.82%. Lyell Immunopharma Inc stock is held by 154 institutions, with MWG Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.03% of the shares, which is about 20.16 million shares worth $64.12 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 6.72% or 16.88 million shares worth $53.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.17 million shares worth $19.63 million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 4.96 million shares worth around $15.77 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.