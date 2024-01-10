Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX)

In the last trading session, 1.75 million shares of the Immatics N.V (NASDAQ:IMTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.17, and it changed around $1.33 or 12.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $978.47M. IMTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.14, offering almost -7.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.52% since then. We note from Immatics N.V’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 475.96K.

Immatics N.V stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMTX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Immatics N.V is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

Immatics N.V (NASDAQ:IMTX) trade information

Instantly IMTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.31 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.57% year-to-date, but still up 13.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immatics N.V (NASDAQ:IMTX) is 32.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.83 day(s).

Immatics N.V (IMTX) estimates and forecasts

Immatics N.V share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.28 percent over the past six months and at a -327.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -70.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Immatics N.V to make $18.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.74 million and $11 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -62.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 64.10%.

Immatics N.V earnings are expected to increase by -317.28% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 13.15% per year for the next five years.

IMTX Dividends

Immatics N.V’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 19 and March 25.

Immatics N.V (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.37% of Immatics N.V shares, and 54.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.54%. Immatics N.V stock is held by 94 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 7.36% of the shares, which is about 5.64 million shares worth $68.65 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 7.31% or 5.61 million shares worth $68.21 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 1.79 million shares worth $21.74 million, making up 2.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $10.3 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.