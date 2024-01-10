Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX)

In today’s recent session, 3.17 million shares of the GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.51, and it changed around $0.8 or 13.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.64B. GDRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.37, offering almost -43.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.41% since then. We note from GoodRx Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

GoodRx Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.53. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended GDRX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. GoodRx Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Instantly GDRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.68 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.91% year-to-date, but still up 21.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) is 8.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.8 day(s).

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

GoodRx Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.84 percent over the past six months and at a -10.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $190.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect GoodRx Holdings Inc to make $190.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $184.11 million and $183.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.60%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by -13.91% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 0.60% per year for the next five years.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.44% of GoodRx Holdings Inc shares, and 57.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.23%. GoodRx Holdings Inc stock is held by 204 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.11% of the shares, which is about 8.5 million shares worth $46.94 million.

Silver Lake Group, LLC, with 4.20% or 3.53 million shares worth $19.5 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.33 million shares worth $12.88 million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $10.07 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.