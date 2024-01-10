Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC)

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $75.48, and it changed around -$1.18 or -1.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.36B. GEHC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.83, offering almost -16.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $58.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.08% since then. We note from GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.93. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended GEHC as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Encompass Health Corporation for the current quarter.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) trade information

Instantly GEHC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 77.66 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.38% year-to-date, but still down -0.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) is 10.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.82 day(s).

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) estimates and forecasts

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.60 percent over the past six months and at a -17.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%.

GEHC Dividends

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shares, and 82.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.99%. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc stock is held by 1,417 institutions, with General Electric Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.54% of the shares, which is about 61.58 million shares worth $5.0 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 10.90% or 49.57 million shares worth $4.03 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 16.05 million shares worth $1.09 billion, making up 3.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 12.05 million shares worth around $979.3 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.