Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX)

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.05, and it changed around $0.4 or 3.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $701.23M. EWTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.46, offering almost -12.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.67% since then. We note from Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 455.21K.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EWTX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information

Instantly EWTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.32 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) is 60.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.25 day(s).

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) estimates and forecasts

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 56.96 percent over the past six months and at a -22.83% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -41.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter.

EWTX Dividends

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.