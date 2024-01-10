Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG)

In today’s recent session, 0.92 million shares of the Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $120.57, and it changed around -$0.61 or -0.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.61B. DDOG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $124.69, offering almost -3.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $62.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.08% since then. We note from Datadog Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.19 million.

Datadog Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended DDOG as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Datadog Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Instantly DDOG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 122.00 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.67% year-to-date, but still up 7.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) is 5.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.21 day(s).

Datadog Inc (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Datadog Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.34 percent over the past six months and at a 56.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -77.99%. Datadog Inc earnings are expected to increase by 53.04% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 33.30% per year for the next five years.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 19.

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.62% of Datadog Inc shares, and 78.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.37%. Datadog Inc stock is held by 1,069 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.47% of the shares, which is about 25.33 million shares worth $2.49 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.23% or 15.64 million shares worth $1.54 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8.33 million shares worth $819.23 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.18 million shares worth around $608.01 million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.