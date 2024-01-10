Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN)

In today’s recent session, 0.39 million shares of the AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around -$0.01 or -4.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.84M. AWIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.00, offering almost -14900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from AERWINS Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.08 million.

AERWINS Technologies Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AWIN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AERWINS Technologies Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) trade information

Instantly AWIN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1356 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.33% year-to-date, but still down -10.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) is -2.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.53 day(s).

AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect AERWINS Technologies Inc to make $1.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.95% of AERWINS Technologies Inc shares, and 1.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.75%. AERWINS Technologies Inc stock is held by 13 institutions, with First Foundation Advisors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $19499.0.