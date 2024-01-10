Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 2.46 million shares of the Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:FBIO) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.12, and it changed around -$0.14 or -6.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.97M. FBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.40, offering almost -720.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.51% since then. We note from Fortress Biotech Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 717.56K.

Fortress Biotech Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FBIO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fortress Biotech Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.46 for the current quarter.

Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:FBIO) trade information

Instantly FBIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.87 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.57% year-to-date, but still down -21.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:FBIO) is -35.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FBIO is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -371.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -371.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Fortress Biotech Inc to make $21.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.4 million and $12.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 73.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.51%.

FBIO Dividends

Fortress Biotech Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.76% of Fortress Biotech Inc shares, and 8.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.55%. Fortress Biotech Inc stock is held by 57 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.32% of the shares, which is about 0.43 million shares worth $3.51 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.26% or 0.35 million shares worth $2.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $1.18 million, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.99 million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.