Fortrea Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ: FTRE) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FTRE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.53, and it changed around -$1.82 or -5.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.71B. FTRE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.30, offering almost -22.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.38% since then. We note from Fortrea Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Fortrea Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.14. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FTRE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Fortrea Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FTRE) trade information

Instantly FTRE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.46 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.52% year-to-date, but still down -8.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FTRE) is -0.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.99 day(s).

Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $777.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Fortrea Holdings Inc to make $776 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Fortrea Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FTRE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Fortrea Holdings Inc shares, and 108.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.64%. Fortrea Holdings Inc stock is held by 559 institutions, with Gates Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.25% of the shares, which is about 1.11 million shares worth $37.67 million.

Boston Partners, with 1.12% or 0.99 million shares worth $33.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 5.98 million shares worth $171.03 million, making up 6.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd held roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $75.74 million, which represents about 3.10% of the total shares outstanding.