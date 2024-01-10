Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 4.08 million shares of the Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.23, and it changed around -$1.29 or -7.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.10B. EXTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.73, offering almost -101.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.86% since then. We note from Extreme Networks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 million.

Extreme Networks Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended EXTR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Extreme Networks Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) trade information

Instantly EXTR has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.74 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.99% year-to-date, but still down -8.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) is -0.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXTR is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) estimates and forecasts

Extreme Networks Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.37 percent over the past six months and at a 28.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $320.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Extreme Networks Inc. to make $340.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Extreme Networks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 14.06% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

EXTR Dividends

Extreme Networks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 31.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.57% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares, and 94.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.75%. Extreme Networks Inc. stock is held by 446 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.39% of the shares, which is about 18.65 million shares worth $485.7 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.51% or 11.02 million shares worth $287.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 5.84 million shares worth $141.35 million, making up 4.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.04 million shares worth around $105.21 million, which represents about 3.12% of the total shares outstanding.