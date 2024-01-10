Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ: EXAI) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 0.45 million shares of the Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.97, and it changed around $0.77 or 12.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $870.83M. EXAI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.52, offering almost -65.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.17% since then. We note from Exscientia Plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 551.49K.

Exscientia Plc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EXAI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Exscientia Plc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) trade information

Instantly EXAI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.10 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.74% year-to-date, but still up 15.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) is 24.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.62 day(s).

Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) estimates and forecasts

Exscientia Plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.52 percent over the past six months and at a -24.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Exscientia Plc ADR to make $12.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7 million and $8.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -71.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 54.50%.

EXAI Dividends

Exscientia Plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 18 and March 22.

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.90% of Exscientia Plc ADR shares, and 27.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.08%. Exscientia Plc ADR stock is held by 82 institutions, with Laurion Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.96% of the shares, which is about 6.0 million shares worth $35.5 million.

SB Global Advisers Ltd, with 4.70% or 5.68 million shares worth $30.28 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and WisdomTree Tr-WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.66 million shares worth $3.97 million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, WisdomTree Tr-WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Fd held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.7 million, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.