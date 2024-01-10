Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 4.04 million shares of the Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.72, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.64B. ETRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.76, offering almost -0.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.09% since then. We note from Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.38 million.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.77 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.30% year-to-date, but still up 4.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) is 9.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ETRN is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -21.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Equitrans Midstream Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.51 percent over the past six months and at a 45.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $349.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Equitrans Midstream Corporation to make $381.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $355.24 million and $376.34 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.30%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 78.74% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 2.60% per year for the next five years.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 19 and February 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.60 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 5.60% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.48% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares, and 89.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.94%. Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock is held by 451 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.34% of the shares, which is about 53.47 million shares worth $511.19 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.49% or 45.47 million shares worth $434.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Capital Income Builder, Inc. and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 18.87 million shares worth $195.71 million, making up 4.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 13.55 million shares worth around $126.97 million, which represents about 3.13% of the total shares outstanding.