DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) In 2024: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 7.6 million shares of the DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.27, and it changed around -$1.52 or -31.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $339.75M. DCGO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.82, offering almost -230.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.76, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -45.57% since then. We note from DocGo Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 913.03K.

DocGo Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DCGO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DocGo Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) trade information

Instantly DCGO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -31.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.19 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.50% year-to-date, but still down -33.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) is -37.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.88 day(s).

DocGo Inc (DCGO) estimates and forecasts

DocGo Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.30 percent over the past six months and at a -75.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 400.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $194.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect DocGo Inc to make $197.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $108.78 million and $111.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 78.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 77.30%.

DocGo Inc earnings are expected to increase by -60.19% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 31.07% per year for the next five years.

DCGO Dividends

DocGo Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 15.

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.11% of DocGo Inc shares, and 59.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.88%. DocGo Inc stock is held by 201 institutions, with Hood River Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 6.04% of the shares, which is about 6.28 million shares worth $19.74 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.96% or 6.2 million shares worth $19.49 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 3.09 million shares worth $9.71 million, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.54 million shares worth around $7.98 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.