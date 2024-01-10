D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $153.84, and it changed around $2.08 or 1.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.26B. DHI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $154.64, offering almost -0.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $89.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.12% since then. We note from D.R. Horton Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.57 million.

D.R. Horton Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.83. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended DHI as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. D.R. Horton Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.88 for the current quarter.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) trade information

Instantly DHI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 156.77 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.22% year-to-date, but still up 3.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is 11.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $158.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DHI is forecast to be at a low of $115.00 and a high of $192.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) estimates and forecasts

D.R. Horton Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.36 percent over the past six months and at a 2.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -16.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.6 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect D.R. Horton Inc. to make $8.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.41%. D.R. Horton Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 2.59% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.34% per year for the next five years.

DHI Dividends

D.R. Horton Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.70 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.70% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.16% of D.R. Horton Inc. shares, and 84.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.80%. D.R. Horton Inc. stock is held by 1,342 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 10.24% of the shares, which is about 34.1 million shares worth $5.24 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.65% or 28.8 million shares worth $4.43 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 10.63 million shares worth $1.63 billion, making up 3.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.48 million shares worth around $1.46 billion, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.