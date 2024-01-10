CPB Stock Forecast 2024: Campbell Soup Co. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 13.62%

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE:CPB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.92, and it changed around -$0.88 or -1.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.09B. CPB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.45, offering almost -28.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.62% since then. We note from Campbell Soup Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.87 million.

Campbell Soup Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.95. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended CPB as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Campbell Soup Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE:CPB) trade information

Instantly CPB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.86 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.60% year-to-date, but still down -1.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE:CPB) is 2.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPB is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $54.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) estimates and forecasts

Campbell Soup Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.36 percent over the past six months and at a 3.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.45 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Campbell Soup Co. to make $2.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.96%. Campbell Soup Co. earnings are expected to increase by 2.54% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.09% per year for the next five years.

CPB Dividends

Campbell Soup Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.50. It is important to note, however, that the 3.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.