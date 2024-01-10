Could Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 5.09 million shares of the Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were traded, and its beta was 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.31, and it changed around -$0.35 or -1.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.90B. GPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.08, offering almost -3.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.12% since then. We note from Gap, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.34 million.

Gap, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.87. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended GPS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 3 rated it as Underweight. Gap, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Instantly GPS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.91 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.91% year-to-date, but still up 2.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is -0.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.61, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -21.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GPS is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 62.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gap, Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Gap, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 122.44 percent over the past six months and at a 387.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 129.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 900.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Gap, Inc. to make $3.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.60%.

Gap, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 392.48% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -3.21% per year for the next five years.

GPS Dividends

Gap, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.77 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.59. It is important to note, however, that the 2.77% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.69% of Gap, Inc. shares, and 66.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.96%. Gap, Inc. stock is held by 464 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.18% of the shares, which is about 37.48 million shares worth $334.68 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.28% or 26.8 million shares worth $239.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 26.73 million shares worth $238.7 million, making up 7.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.75 million shares worth around $78.11 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.