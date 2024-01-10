Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 5.24 million shares of the Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.28, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.40B. CPRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.53, offering almost -8.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.47% since then. We note from Copart, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.22 million.

Copart, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CPRT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) trade information

Instantly CPRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.51 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.51% year-to-date, but still down -0.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is -0.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.01, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPRT is forecast to be at a low of $39.10 and a high of $58.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) estimates and forecasts

Copart, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.41 percent over the past six months and at a 15.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 29.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.28%. Copart, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 16.67% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 22.30% per year for the next five years.

CPRT Dividends

Copart, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 19 and February 23.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.32% of Copart, Inc. shares, and 82.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.93%. Copart, Inc. stock is held by 1,375 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.16% of the shares, which is about 97.24 million shares worth $4.43 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.25% or 79.0 million shares worth $3.6 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 26.73 million shares worth $1.22 billion, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held roughly 23.85 million shares worth around $1.05 billion, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.