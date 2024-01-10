Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.62, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.96B. CFLT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.22, offering almost -82.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.06% since then. We note from Confluent Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.66 million.

Confluent Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.85. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended CFLT as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Confluent Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Instantly CFLT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.83 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.33% year-to-date, but still up 4.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) is -0.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.64 day(s).

Confluent Inc (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Confluent Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.85 percent over the past six months and at a 100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 155.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 122.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $205.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Confluent Inc to make $211.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $168.67 million and $174.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.50%.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 07.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.38% of Confluent Inc shares, and 92.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.22%. Confluent Inc stock is held by 496 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 8.45% of the shares, which is about 18.53 million shares worth $419.55 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.40% or 18.42 million shares worth $417.13 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 5.65 million shares worth $127.81 million, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 5.59 million shares worth around $126.54 million, which represents about 2.55% of the total shares outstanding.