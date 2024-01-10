Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) have been traded, and its beta is 2.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.58, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.75B. SID at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.03, offering almost -12.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.06% since then. We note from Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SID as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) trade information

Instantly SID has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.95 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.91% year-to-date, but still down -9.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID) is 4.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.01, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SID is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -486.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -207.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) estimates and forecasts

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.08 percent over the past six months and at a -68.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -33.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.26 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 148.36%. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR earnings are expected to increase by -116.93% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 3.91% per year for the next five years.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 14.74 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.53. It is important to note, however, that the 14.74% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR shares, and 2.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.59%. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR stock is held by 122 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.40% of the shares, which is about 5.31 million shares worth $19.12 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.40% or 5.31 million shares worth $19.13 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 2.82 million shares worth $10.15 million, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 2.55 million shares worth around $9.19 million, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.