Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 35.82 million shares of the Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) have been traded, and its beta is -1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.87, and it changed around $0.8 or 38.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.85M. CMND at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $153.00, offering almost -5231.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.1% since then. We note from Clearmind Medicine Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) trade information

Instantly CMND has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 38.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.58 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.14% year-to-date, but still up 9.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) is -13.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41600.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.34% of Clearmind Medicine Inc shares, and 4.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.19%. Clearmind Medicine Inc stock is held by 6 institutions, with Warberg Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 1.21% of the shares, which is about 7333.0 shares worth $22365.0.

AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, with 0.68% or 4109.0 shares worth $12532.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 9620.0 shares worth $29340.0, making up 1.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF held roughly 4109.0 shares worth around $12532.0, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.