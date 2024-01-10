Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 4.25 million shares of the Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.02, and it changed around -$0.17 or -1.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.99B. CLVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.99, offering almost -32.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.71% since then. We note from Clarivate Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.98 million.

Clarivate Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CLVT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Clarivate Plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Instantly CLVT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.31 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.59% year-to-date, but still down -0.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) is 12.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.33 day(s).

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Clarivate Plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.30 percent over the past six months and at a -5.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $678.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Clarivate Plc to make $641.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $675.3 million and $622.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 47.79%. Clarivate Plc earnings are expected to increase by -5.37% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.70% per year for the next five years.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.30% of Clarivate Plc shares, and 100.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 119.51%. Clarivate Plc stock is held by 386 institutions, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.25% of the shares, which is about 116.67 million shares worth $1.11 billion.

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC, with 7.60% or 51.39 million shares worth $489.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd and Janus Henderson Triton Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 14.31 million shares worth $136.37 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held roughly 7.47 million shares worth around $71.15 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.