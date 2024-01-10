Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million shares of the Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.64, and it changed around $0.89 or 3.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.09B. CLS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.36, offering almost -2.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.57% since then. We note from Celestica, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Celestica, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.29. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CLS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Celestica, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter.

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) trade information

Instantly CLS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.60 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.22% year-to-date, but still up 5.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) is 9.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLS is forecast to be at a low of $39.94 and a high of $44.84. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) estimates and forecasts

Celestica, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 85.36 percent over the past six months and at a 24.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Celestica, Inc. to make $1.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.04 billion and $1.84 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.83%. Celestica, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 23.97% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 26.80% per year for the next five years.

CLS Dividends

Celestica, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 29.

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.04% of Celestica, Inc. shares, and 78.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.76%. Celestica, Inc. stock is held by 322 institutions, with Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 5.12% of the shares, which is about 6.09 million shares worth $180.17 million.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., with 4.92% or 5.86 million shares worth $173.15 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Victory Portfolios-Victory Trivalent International Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2023. The former held 2.3 million shares worth $68.0 million, making up 1.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory Trivalent International Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $40.98 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.