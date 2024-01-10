Can Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 4.68 million shares of the Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.67, and it changed around -$0.19 or -3.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.52B. HMY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.58, offering almost -16.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.5% since then. We note from Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.85 million.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.88. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HMY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Instantly HMY has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.08 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.80% year-to-date, but still down -6.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) is -4.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.37, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HMY is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $98.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1628.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -958.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.97 percent over the past six months and at a 53.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.80%.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.35 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.35% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR shares, and 30.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.67%. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stock is held by 168 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.60% of the shares, which is about 53.25 million shares worth $223.66 million.

Lingotto Investment Management Llp, with 4.00% or 24.79 million shares worth $104.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 32.88 million shares worth $123.63 million, making up 5.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 16.21 million shares worth around $60.95 million, which represents about 2.62% of the total shares outstanding.