Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 6.46 million shares of the Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.73, and it changed around $2.02 or 4.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.41B. CCJ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.95, offering almost -4.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.04% since then. We note from Cameco Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.85 million.

Cameco Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.42. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CCJ as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cameco Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Instantly CCJ has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.12 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.78% year-to-date, but still up 6.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) is 1.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCJ is forecast to be at a low of $64.98 and a high of $76.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cameco Corp. (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Cameco Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 43.32 percent over the past six months and at a 156.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 142.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $611.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cameco Corp. to make $509.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $387.92 million and $531.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 57.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.10%.

Cameco Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 157.51% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 48.69% per year for the next five years.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Cameco Corp. shares, and 74.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.49%. Cameco Corp. stock is held by 875 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.20% of the shares, which is about 22.55 million shares worth $706.6 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.53% or 15.31 million shares worth $479.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 12.16 million shares worth $482.19 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund held roughly 11.45 million shares worth around $358.6 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.