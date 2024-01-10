Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) Stock Forecast 2024: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 3.89 million shares of the Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.41, and it changed around $0.31 or 2.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.97B. BMBL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.92, offering almost -93.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.71% since then. We note from Bumble Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.51 million.

Bumble Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.75. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BMBL as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bumble Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Esports Entertainment Group Inc for the current quarter.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Instantly BMBL has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.05 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.24% year-to-date, but still down -0.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) is 1.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.73 day(s).

Bumble Inc (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Bumble Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.57 percent over the past six months and at a -17.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.80%.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.65% of Bumble Inc shares, and 97.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.93%. Bumble Inc stock is held by 326 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 26.84% of the shares, which is about 36.64 million shares worth $614.78 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.35% or 10.03 million shares worth $168.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 3.93 million shares worth $72.75 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.02 million shares worth around $50.68 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.