Bowlero Corp (NYSE: BOWL): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 2.54 million shares of the Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) were traded, and its beta was 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.83, and it changed around -$0.83 or -6.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.94B. BOWL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.45, offering almost -36.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.02% since then. We note from Bowlero Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Bowlero Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BOWL as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bowlero Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) trade information

Instantly BOWL has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.02 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.39% year-to-date, but still down -12.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) is 18.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.37 day(s).

Bowlero Corp (BOWL) estimates and forecasts

Bowlero Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.70 percent over the past six months and at a 350.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 236.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $300.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Bowlero Corp to make $350.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.20%.

BOWL Dividends

Bowlero Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 22.

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.02% of Bowlero Corp shares, and 120.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 132.36%. Bowlero Corp stock is held by 194 institutions, with Atairos Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 62.83% of the shares, which is about 63.43 million shares worth $738.28 million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.24% or 6.3 million shares worth $73.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 3.37 million shares worth $38.63 million, making up 3.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio held roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $21.58 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.