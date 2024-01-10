Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.24, and it changed around $0.24 or 12.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $119.06M. BNED currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.52, offering almost -12.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.52% since then. We note from Barnes & Noble Education Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 477.26K.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BNED as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Barnes & Noble Education Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) trade information

Instantly BNED has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.26 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.34% year-to-date, but still up 40.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) is 76.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNED is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 102.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $446.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Barnes & Noble Education Inc to make $252.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.50%. Barnes & Noble Education Inc earnings are expected to increase by 54.97% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

BNED Dividends

Barnes & Noble Education Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.83% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc shares, and 38.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.89%. Barnes & Noble Education Inc stock is held by 73 institutions, with Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.78% of the shares, which is about 5.15 million shares worth $6.49 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.38% or 1.78 million shares worth $2.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.2 million shares worth $1.51 million, making up 2.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held roughly 0.97 million shares worth around $1.22 million, which represents about 1.83% of the total shares outstanding.