Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 1.13 million shares of the Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.85, and it changed around $0.45 or 2.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.19B. ASAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.27, offering almost -39.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.08% since then. We note from Asana Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

Asana Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.12. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ASAN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Asana Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Instantly ASAN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.63 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 decreased the stock’s daily price by -1.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.84% year-to-date, but still up 10.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) is -3.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.46 day(s).

Asana Inc (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Asana Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.11 percent over the past six months and at a 75.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $167.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Asana Inc to make $168.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -58.76%.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 11.

Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.93% of Asana Inc shares, and 40.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.86%. Asana Inc stock is held by 306 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.54% of the shares, which is about 8.78 million shares worth $193.51 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.01% or 6.72 million shares worth $148.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.39 million shares worth $52.67 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.03 million shares worth around $44.76 million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.