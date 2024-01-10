Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.91 million shares of the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.07, and it changed around -$1.41 or -3.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.09B. ARWR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.48, offering almost -11.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.71% since then. We note from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) trade information

Instantly ARWR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.65 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.41% year-to-date, but still up 22.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is 55.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.74 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) estimates and forecasts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.02 percent over the past six months and at a -73.96% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.19%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -65.77% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 7.33% per year for the next five years.

ARWR Dividends

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 05 and February 09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.33% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 62.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.68%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 365 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.95% of the shares, which is about 12.81 million shares worth $456.85 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.24% or 10.97 million shares worth $391.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 3.35 million shares worth $90.08 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.23 million shares worth around $115.06 million, which represents about 3.01% of the total shares outstanding.