Are Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ: CGNX) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.96, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.71B. CGNX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.51, offering almost -52.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.01% since then. We note from Cognex Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Cognex Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.63. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended CGNX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cognex Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ:CGNX) trade information

Instantly CGNX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.26 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.66% year-to-date, but still down -0.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ:CGNX) is 2.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CGNX is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cognex Corp. (CGNX) estimates and forecasts

Cognex Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.53 percent over the past six months and at a -45.80% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -15.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -63.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $189.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Cognex Corp. to make $211.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.60%. Cognex Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -46.47% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 2.97% per year for the next five years.

CGNX Dividends

Cognex Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.76 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 0.76% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ:CGNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of Cognex Corp. shares, and 90.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.05%. Cognex Corp. stock is held by 692 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.95% of the shares, which is about 17.13 million shares worth $670.85 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.59% or 16.51 million shares worth $646.42 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 5.38 million shares worth $210.87 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.32 million shares worth around $208.19 million, which represents about 3.09% of the total shares outstanding.