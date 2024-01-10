An Analysis Of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.55 million shares of the Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.28, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.78B. PSTG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.50, offering almost -8.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.61% since then. We note from Pure Storage Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.16 million.

Pure Storage Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PSTG as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pure Storage Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Instantly PSTG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.74 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.54% year-to-date, but still up 7.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) is 14.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSTG is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $58.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Pure Storage Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.41 percent over the past six months and at a 4.58% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $784.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Pure Storage Inc to make $674.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.20%.

Pure Storage Inc earnings are expected to increase by -3.48% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 8.28% per year for the next five years.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.