An Analysis Of DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 4.43 million shares of the DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE:DBRG) were traded, and its beta was 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.13, and it changed around $0.25 or 1.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.96B. DBRG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.43, offering almost -1.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.9% since then. We note from DigitalBridge Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

DigitalBridge Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DBRG as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DigitalBridge Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $DBM GLOBAL INC for the current quarter.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE:DBRG) trade information

Instantly DBRG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.36% year-to-date, but still up 1.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE:DBRG) is 9.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.05 day(s).

DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) estimates and forecasts

DigitalBridge Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.26 percent over the past six months and at a 59.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.64%.

DBRG Dividends

DigitalBridge Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.05. It is important to note, however, that the 0.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.