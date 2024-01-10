American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ: AMLI) Shares Might Go Down -58.67% This Year

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around $0.07 or 6.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $257.27M. AMLI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.83, offering almost -219.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from American Lithium Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 387.65K.

American Lithium Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AMLI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) trade information

Instantly AMLI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2400 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.95% year-to-date, but still up 4.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) is 4.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMLI is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $10.06. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -738.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -108.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Lithium Corp (AMLI) estimates and forecasts

American Lithium Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.82 percent over the past six months and at a 7.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.26%.

AMLI Dividends

American Lithium Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 05.

American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.18% of American Lithium Corp shares, and 6.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.34%. American Lithium Corp stock is held by 82 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.89% of the shares, which is about 10.5 million shares worth $21.1 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 0.31% or 0.67 million shares worth $1.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 10.95 million shares worth $15.66 million, making up 5.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.47 million, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.