Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ: APTM) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.74, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $243.15M. APTM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.35, offering almost -5.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.24% since then. We note from Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 98330.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 65.77K.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.76 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM) is 0.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2170.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.27% of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp shares, and 96.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.92%. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp stock is held by 43 institutions, with First Trust Capital Management L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.63% of the shares, which is about 1.5 million shares worth $16.12 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 8.50% or 1.32 million shares worth $14.23 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.47 million shares worth $15.74 million, making up 9.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $12.31 million, which represents about 7.36% of the total shares outstanding.