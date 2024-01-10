ALIT Stock Forecast 2024: Alight Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 26.48%

In the last trading session, 4.93 million shares of the Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.61, and it changed around -$0.1 or -1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.32B. ALIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.19, offering almost -18.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.48% since then. We note from Alight Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.71 million.

Alight Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALIT as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alight Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Global X Lithium & Battery Tech for the current quarter.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Instantly ALIT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.87 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.94% year-to-date, but still up 2.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is 8.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.01 day(s).

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

Alight Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.24 percent over the past six months and at a 17.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.80%.

Alight Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 17.56% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 10.50% per year for the next five years.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 02.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.12% of Alight Inc. shares, and 101.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.56%. Alight Inc. stock is held by 289 institutions, with Cannae Holdings, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.56% of the shares, which is about 52.48 million shares worth $484.89 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 6.81% or 33.86 million shares worth $312.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 12.54 million shares worth $115.9 million, making up 2.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.6 million shares worth around $97.97 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.