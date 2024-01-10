Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB): Stock Forecast For 2024 Sees A A Decline Of -41.30%

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $131.49, and it changed around -$2.18 or -1.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.43B. ALB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $293.01, offering almost -122.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $112.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.82% since then. We note from Albemarle Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

Albemarle Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.73. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended ALB as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Albemarle Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter.

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) trade information

Instantly ALB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 141.08 on Tuesday, 01/09/24 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.99% year-to-date, but still down -6.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) is 2.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $181.49, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALB is forecast to be at a low of $90.00 and a high of $308.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -134.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Albemarle Corp. (ALB) estimates and forecasts

Albemarle Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.98 percent over the past six months and at a 1.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -18.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -86.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -79.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.3 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Albemarle Corp. to make $1.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.62 billion and $2.73 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -31.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 115.78%. Albemarle Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -0.53% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -8.76% per year for the next five years.

ALB Dividends

Albemarle Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.23 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.62. It is important to note, however, that the 1.23% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of Albemarle Corp. shares, and 88.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.88%. Albemarle Corp. stock is held by 1,412 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 11.93% of the shares, which is about 14.0 million shares worth $1.85 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.75% or 10.26 million shares worth $1.35 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 3.66 million shares worth $482.58 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $372.01 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.